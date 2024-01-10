ADVERTISEMENT

Rear Admiral Upal Kundu assumes charge as Chief of Staff at Southern Naval Command

January 10, 2024 02:56 am | Updated 02:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Rear Admiral Upal Kundu

Rear Admiral Upal Kundu has assumed charge as Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command (SNC).

An alumnus of the Indian Naval Academy, he was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1991. He is an anti-submarine warfare (ASW) specialist and commanded guided missile frigate INS Trikand, missile corvette INS Kuthar, erstwhile INS Akshay, and ashore units — INS Tanaji and INS Kadamba.

A graduate from the Defence Services Staff College (Wellington), he was also the Commodore, Bureau of Sailors. On promotion to flag rank, he assumed duties of Chief Staff Officer (Training) at the headquarters, SNC, prior to taking over as Chief of Staff, says a Navy release.

