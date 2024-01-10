GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rear Admiral Upal Kundu assumes charge as Chief of Staff at Southern Naval Command

January 10, 2024 02:56 am | Updated 02:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rear Admiral Upal Kundu

Rear Admiral Upal Kundu

Rear Admiral Upal Kundu has assumed charge as Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command (SNC).

An alumnus of the Indian Naval Academy, he was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1991. He is an anti-submarine warfare (ASW) specialist and commanded guided missile frigate INS Trikand, missile corvette INS Kuthar, erstwhile INS Akshay, and ashore units — INS Tanaji and INS Kadamba.

A graduate from the Defence Services Staff College (Wellington), he was also the Commodore, Bureau of Sailors. On promotion to flag rank, he assumed duties of Chief Staff Officer (Training) at the headquarters, SNC, prior to taking over as Chief of Staff, says a Navy release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.