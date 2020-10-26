Rear Admiral KS Noor new Principal of INA

KANNUR

26 October 2020 22:32 IST

Rear Admiral K.S. Noor assumed charge as the Principal of the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, on Monday.

Rear Admiral Noor, an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, is a well-known educationist. The Flag Officer is a specialist in Anti-Submarine Warfare and has over 33 years of experience in the Indian Navy.

The important appointments he has held include the posts of Joint Director, Director and Additional Principal Director at the Directorate of Naval Education, New Delhi, and Principal of Sainik School, Bhubaneswar. Prior to assuming his current appointment, he was the Command Education and Welfare Officer at the Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam.

The Rear Admiral is a recipient of Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavna and Rajbhasha Shree awards.