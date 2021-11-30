Reappointment of Kannur University Vice Chancellor challenged

The reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as Vice Chancellor of Kannur University has been challenged before the Kerala High Court.

In a quo warranto writ petition, Premachandran Keezhoth and Shino P. Jose, members of the Senate and Academic Council respectively of the university, said the reappointment of Dr. Ravindran was not based on any independent evaluation or consideration of his contributions. The decision to reappoint him was taken on the State Government’s request. Therefore, the appointment was in violation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, they said.

The petitioners contended that as per the UGC regulations, the selection for the post of Vice Chancellor should be made through proper identification of three to five persons by a search-cum-selection committee. Dr. Ravindran was reappointed for four years with effect from November 24, 2021, after withdrawing a notification issued earlier constituting a three-member selection committee.

The petitioners contended that the reappointment was void ab initio and he was not entitled to hold the post legally.