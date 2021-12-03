Ream drainage holes in Cheruthoni dam: panel

Reaming of drainage holes should be taken up in the Cheruthoni dam of the Idukki reservoir to ensure the smooth flow of seepage water from the structure, Dam Safety Authority chairman C.N. Ramachandran Nair has said.

After visiting the Cheruthoni dam and the Idukki arch dam on Friday, he said that reaming was conducted in the Idukki arch dam in 2014 and there was no variation in the seepage water levels from the Idukki and the Cheruthoni dams.

Reaming needed to be done to ensure the health of the dams. There was no issues in the Idukki arch dam and it was functioning smoothly, he said.

On mudslide

“The reported mudslide near the hills of the Kulamavu dam of Idukki reservoir will not affect dam safety,” he said.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission received a complaint regarding the mudslide near the Kulamavu dam. A reply would be submitted in this regard, he said.

The Dam Safety Authority officials visits the dams in the State twice a year, when the dams are at the maximum level and at the lowest water level.

Hydel tourism

The chairman on Thursday visited the Malankara dam. He said that encroachment on the dam area could be avoided by filling the dam to the maximum level. He said the Malankara dam had huge potential for hydel tourism and it should be tapped.