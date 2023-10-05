ADVERTISEMENT

Reality show star Shiyas Kareem detained at Chennai airport in connection with rape and cheating case

October 05, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - Kasaragod

PTI

Shiyas Kareem

Kareem, against whom a lookout notice was issued by the Kerala Police, was detained at Chennai airport upon his arrival from Dubai

Malayalam actor and reality show celebrity Shiyas Kareem who is a facing rape and cheating case has been detained at the Anna International Airport, Chennai, on October 5 morning.

Mr. Kareem rose to fame through television shows such as Star Magic and Big Boss.

Recently, a woman from Kasaragod in Kerala filed a complaint against him alleging that she was raped by him after promising to marry her. Based on her complaint, the Chandera police in Kasaragod registered a case and recorded the woman’s statement. Mr. Kareem later absconded and the police had issued a look-out notice to authorities in all ports in the country and also declared that he was wanted in connection with the inquiry.

Mr. Kareem was detained after he had flown down from Dubai on Thursday and landed at the Chennai airport. On his arrival, the immigration authorities detained him and alerted the Chandera police. Sources said a team from the Chandera police is going to Chennai take him to Kerala.

