Reality show star Shiyas Kareem held at Chennai airport in connection with rape and cheating case

October 05, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - Kasaragod

Kareem, against whom a lookout notice was issued by the Kerala Police, was detained by security personnel at Chennai airport upon his arrival from Dubai, say police

Popular reality show star and model Shiyas Kareem, wanted in connection with a rape and cheating case registered against him in Kerala, was held at the Chennai airport on October 5 morning, said Kerala Police said.

Mr. Kareem, against whom a lookout notice was issued by the Kerala Police, was detained by the security personnel at the airport upon his arrival from Dubai, they said.

Based on the information received in Kasaragod, a team of officials will leave for Chennai to take him into custody, the police said.

The Chandera police in Kasaragod have registered the rape and cheating case based on the complaint of a female trainer who was employed by Mr. Kareem at his gymnasium in Kochi.

"We will soon leave for Chennai to take him into custody. His arrest will be recorded after we bring him here," a police officer said.

The 32-year-old woman, a Kasaragod resident, raised allegations against Mr. Kareem that she had been raped and molested multiple times by him since 2021, the police said.

In the complaint, the woman alleged that he owes her ₹11 lakh which he took from her over a period of time.

She also charged that Mr. Kareem, who owns a gymnasium in Kochi, promised to make her a partner in his business and sought money. The woman alleged that he had assaulted her multiple times.