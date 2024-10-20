Real value of school lies in its contribution to society, says Kerala Chief Minister

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized that the true value of a school is reflected in the positive impact its students have on society.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the inauguration of the new higher secondary block, indoor stadium, smart classrooms, and school hall at Pinarayi AKG Memorial Government Higher Secondary School on Sunday (October 20), the Chief Minister said that while facilities were important, the reputation of a school ultimately depends on the competence of its students.

He said that schools should provide essential infrastructure, but students should also develop skills that go beyond academics, particularly in extracurricular activities. He highlighted the importance of preventing distractions that could lead students astray and stressed that teachers, alumni, parents, and the entire school community must remain vigilant in guiding students toward positive paths.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school has seen ₹30 crore worth of development through two phases of work under the Public Education Protection Yajna (Vidyakiranam) project. The new facilities include a higher secondary block funded by NABARD at a cost of ₹9.73 crore, an indoor stadium built with ₹1.08 crore from the plan fund, a school hall and four classrooms worth ₹3 crore, and smart classrooms costing ₹80 lakh. The main gate funded by the asset development fund at ₹15 lakh was also inaugurated. Contributions from Corporate Social Responsibility funds and local committees in Pinarayi panchayat supported the construction on a 67-cent.

During the event, the Chief Minister honoured former Principal R. Ushanandini, alumnus K. Sayanth (who ranked 701st in the 2023 civil services exam), and officials and contractors involved in the construction work, including S.B. Lajeesh Kumar of the Public Works department and contractor T.P. Prakash. The Chief Minister also recognised students with individual achievements.

The programme was presided over by Minister for Registration Ramachandran Kadannappally, with other notable attendees, including Chief Minister’s constituency representative P. Balan, Thalassery block panchayat president C.P. Anitha and local political leaders and school representatives. The event concluded with artistic performances by students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.