Real estate registrations up in 2022: K-RERA

January 18, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Registration of new real estate projects saw a 39.47% increase in 2022 over 2021, according to the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA).

The number of registrations rose from 114 in 2021 to 159 in the post-COVID-19 scenario in 2022. In terms of built-up area, the year accounted for 16,36,577.18 sq m, against 8,28,230.79 sq m in 2021. In terms of individual units, the number rose from 5,933 to 12,018.

The figures are indicative of the revival in the State’s real estate sector, according to K-RERA.

In 2022, residential real estate projects accounted for the major chunk of the total registrations – 148 in all. This included 50 villa projects, while 19 were a mix of commercial and residential projects. As many as 159 agents also registered with K-RERA in 2022.