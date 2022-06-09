Ready to undergo more scrutiny: Jaleel

June 09, 2022 20:53 IST

Rubbishing the fresh allegations that have been levelled by gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh, K.T. Jaleel, MLA, has said he is willing to subject himself to more investigation in the case.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Dr. Jaleel also demanded the alleged involvement of the Chief Minister’s alleged messenger Shaj Kiran be brought under the ambit of the police case that was lodged on the basis of his complaint against the purportedly defamatory comments made by Ms. Suresh.

He claimed various enforcement agencies including the Enforcement Directorate had earlier examined in detail all of his financial transactions and were unable to detect any wrongdoing. All government functionaries and leaders of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) were willing to subject their financial records for scrutiny, he added.

According to him, the controversy had been raked up at the behest of both United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to malign social workers who had unblemished reputations. Such efforts were also aimed at triggering riots in the State, Dr. Jaleel alleged.