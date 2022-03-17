Ready to form internal complaints committee, says Kerala Film Chamber

The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce has said that it will set up an internal complaints committee (ICC) as directed by the Kerala High Court on Thursday.

The court said that film production houses had to form an ICC as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. It said film bodies such as Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, Film Employees Federation of Kerala and Malayalam Cine Technicians Association, with more than 10 employees, should have an ICC as mandated by the statute.

G. Sureshkumar, senior producer and president of the chamber, welcomed the court decision while saying that the trade body would soon constitute a panel as per the guidelines prescribed. On whether the ICC could be misused to settle personal differences, Mr. Sureshkumar said there was no such concern as the committee would be formed internally and as per the directives issued by the court.

The court directive came on a petition filed by the Women in Cinema Collective seeking a direction that the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes set up an ICC. The association formed such a committee last week.