Ready to face any probe: K. Sudhakaran

June 28, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KANNUR

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has said he is ready to face any investigation in the cases registered against him. Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Sudhakaran said he has no fear even if the CBI conducts a direct investigation.

He was responding to an inquiry started by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) into a complaint received two years ago in which Prashanth Babu, who was a driver of Mr. Sudhakaran, had alleged that the Congress leader had mobilised ₹32 crore to enable a charitable trust formed in the memory of the late party leader and former Chief Minister K. Karunakaran to take over Raja’s High School at Chirakkal in Kannur.

Mr. Sudhakaran said an account of the money collected by the trust will be given to the VACB. “The media should investigate who Prashant Babu is. He is the one who betrayed me to the CPI(M) men who had come to kill me,” he said.

In connection with the allegations raised by former Associate Editor of Deshabhimani G. Sakthidharan against a CPI(M) leader, Mr. Sudhakaran said there is no need to disbelieve his allegations as the allegations had been raised with evidence. “But why is the government not investigating Sakthidharan’s allegations? Will there be an investigation into this?” asked Mr. Sudhakaran.

Mr. Sakthidharan had raised allegations against a CPI(M) leader by claiming that the person received large amounts of money from some “big shots” and that he had witnessed it.

Mr. Sudhakaran said that if a case is not filed in connection with these allegations, he will approach the court. Discussions about approaching the court are going on and a decision will be taken in two days, he added.