Ready to face any inquiry: M.M. Mani

‘Maximum corruption in KSEB during UDF term’

Former Electricity Minister and CPI(M) leader M.M. Mani on Wednesday said that the largest number of projects and fraud in Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) was witnessed when the United Democratic Front (UDF) government was in power. Reacting to the allegations of corruption in KSEB by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Mr. Mani said at Kunjithanny that UDF Minister Aryadan Mohammed made loss of crores of rupees through power agreements with outside agencies.

Mr. Mani said that when he was Minister during the LDF term. minimum purchase of power was made from outside sources and the pacts were made transparent.

He said that the power purchase agreement made during the term of the UDF government was reduced to the minimum.

Mr Mani said that his hands were clean and was ready to face any kind of inquiry on the charges made by the KSEB chairman B. Ashok that a big loss was made during his tenure as Electricity Minister.