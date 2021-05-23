Ready to conduct CBSE, entrance exams: State

Thiruvananthapuram

23 May 2021 19:47 IST

Opinion divided in Kerala over CBSE Class 12 exam, Sivankutty tells Centre

The CBSE Class 12 board examinations and entrance examinations to professional courses will be held in compliance with COVID-19 protocol if the Union Education Ministry decides to go ahead with them, the State government has said.

The government conveyed its stance during a videoconference that the Union government had with State Education Ministers on the conduct of the examinations in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 here on Sunday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presided over the meeting that was attended by Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, who represented the State, informed the meeting that opinion was divided in Kerala, over the conduct of the CBSE Class 12 examinations.

In the State, the Class 10 and 12 public examinations had been conducted in April. All steps had been taken to begin the answer script valuation in the first week of June, and declare the results in July.

The Minister said that apprehensions among various quarters about higher studies should be addressed. If the decision was to conduct the national-level examinations, their timetable should be published in advance, and steps taken on the basis of general guidelines.

The State also pressed the need for administering COVID-19 vaccination to all schoolchildren. Director of General Education and exam commissioner Jeevan Babu K. also participated in the meeting.