Ready paediatric ICU at Attappady hospital by Sept. 15: Veena

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
August 28, 2022 22:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister Veena George has directed that the paediatric intensive care unit (ICU) at the Kottathara tribal specialty hospital at Attappady be readied by September 15.

She was addressing a joint meeting of the Health and the Women and Child Development departments here.

Administrative sanction had been given for ₹7.25 crore for the development of the Kottathara hospital so that it can be elevated to a modern mother and child hospital. Ms. George directed that the work be expedited.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Field-level work by anganwadi workers, Kudumbashree activists, tribal promoters and health workers should be strengthened so that the benefit of all government programmes for the tribal community would reach them.

Special attention should be paid to the health of pregnant women, and children.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Local foods

It was suggested at the meeting that the possibility of including local foods of the tribals in the nutrition programme be explored.

The Health Minister directed the District Medical Officer, Palakkad, to inquire into the complaint that patients from Kottathara were being referred unnecessarily to other hospitals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app