Reading week celebrations kick off in Kozhikode

Published - June 19, 2024 09:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOZHIKODE

The district-level inauguration of Reading Week celebrations, organised by the Kozhikode District Information Office in collaboration with the Malayalam department of Farook College on Wednesday, saw students from schools and colleges engaging in activities to celebrate reading.

Students from Ramanattukara Government Upper Primary School participated in the event. While school students celebrated by storytelling and reciting books, college students’ folk song group, ‘Eri’, led singing and percussion. Writer Indu Menon, who delivered the keynote address at the event, joined the children in singing tribal songs.

Inauguarting the event, Farook College principal K.A. Aysha Swapna, pointed out that “while the way we read has changed with the times, reading remains an active pursuit and cannot be replaced.”

District Information Officer C.P. Abdul Kareem presided over the function. Farook College Malayalam department head Azeez Tharuvana, Ramanattukara Government Upper Primary School Vidyarangam Kalavedi coordinator K.P. Pradeep Kumar, and Assistant Information Officer Amiya M. spoke. After the event, students visited the college library, classrooms, and the campus.

Meanwhile, Kozhikode district panchayat president Sheeja Sasi inaugurated various programmes organised as part of Reading Day celebrations in honour of P.N. Panicker, a champion of literacy and libraries.

Malayalam Books Fraternity president Babu Varghese said the Reading Week this year had a rare speciality as it is also the bicentenary year of Malayalam book publishing. It was in the year 1824 that the first Malayalam book ever printed in Kerala, Benjamin Bailey’s Cheru Paithangalkku Upakarartham, eight moral stories translated from English, Printed at CMS press Chalukunnu, Kottayam, was published.

