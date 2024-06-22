Reading session held in Kozhikode ahead of ‘City of Literature’ announcement

Children and grandchildren of noted litterateurs of Kozhikode came together at S.M. Street to read Oru Theruvinte Katha (The story of a street) as the statue of S.K. Pottekkatt, the writer, stood as a mute witness.

The book reading led by Mayor Beena Philip, with the active participation of shoppers, was organised as a prelude to the official announcement conferring the ‘City of Literature’ status on Kozhikode on Sunday by Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh.

It was Ms. Philip who opened the reading session, while Suchitra, daughter of S.K. Pottekkatt, joined her. Shahina Basheer, daughter of Vaikom Muhammed Basheer, read out an extract from Premalekhanam, her father’s noted work, while K. Krishnakumari, town planning standing committee chairperson of Kozhikode Corporation, read from Thikkodiyante Kaalam by A. Sajeevan. Aneesh Basheer, son of Vaikom Muhammed Basheer; Pushpa, daughter of Thikkodiyan; and Neethu, granddaughter of S.K. Pottekkatt, also attended the session.

“The people of Kozhikode are happy, beyond all differences, about this great honour bestowed on Kozhikode by Unesco. Their enthusiasm gives us the energy to go forward with more programmes to reinforce the status,” said the Mayor.

The announcement will be made at Jubilee Hall, Tali, at 5.30 p.m. on Sunday. Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair will be awarded the Kozhikode Corporation’s Diamond Jubilee Award. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will unveil the ‘City of Literature’ logo and launch its website. Lyricist-musician Kaithapram Damodaran will be present.

Meanwhile, the UDF council party of the Corporation criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for not attending the event. “The Chief Minister is taking revenge on M.T. Vasudevan Nair for criticising him openly at the Kerala Literature Festival earlier this year. It is an insult to Kozhikode that the Chief Minister has refused to share the dais with Mr. Nair,” UDF council party leader K.C. Shobhita said in a press release.

