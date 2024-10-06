ADVERTISEMENT

Reading room inaugurated

Published - October 06, 2024 07:58 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Cooperative Coir Marketing Federation Ltd. (Coirfed) has opened a reading room in front of its headquarters in Alappuzha on Saturday. The Anathalavattom Anandan Memorial Reading Room was inaugurated by P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA.

On the occasion, Coirfed chairperson T.K. Devakumar opened a botanical park, laid with coir geotextiles, along the banks of a canal from Alappuzha North police station to Vellappally bridge. District Collector Alex Varghese dedicated a memorial in honour of the victims of the Wayanad landslides disaster.

Director of Coir Development Anie Jula Thomas, Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma, Coirfed vice-president R. Suresh and others attended the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US