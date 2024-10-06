GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Reading room inaugurated

Published - October 06, 2024 07:58 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Cooperative Coir Marketing Federation Ltd. (Coirfed) has opened a reading room in front of its headquarters in Alappuzha on Saturday. The Anathalavattom Anandan Memorial Reading Room was inaugurated by P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA.

On the occasion, Coirfed chairperson T.K. Devakumar opened a botanical park, laid with coir geotextiles, along the banks of a canal from Alappuzha North police station to Vellappally bridge. District Collector Alex Varghese dedicated a memorial in honour of the victims of the Wayanad landslides disaster.

Director of Coir Development Anie Jula Thomas, Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma, Coirfed vice-president R. Suresh and others attended the function.

