‘Reading protest’ against delay in supply of textbook

25 June 2020 21:58 IST

The Muslim Students Federation (MSF) staged a unique protest here on Thursday against the government’s failure to make textbooks available to students even 25 days after the reopening of the school academic year. MSF activists read out the previous year’s school textbooks in protest.

Inaugurating the protest, MSF State president P.K. Navas said that Education Minister had cheated the student community by delaying the textbooks.

Sajeer Kalappadan presided. District Muslim Youth League secretary Noushad Mannisseri, State vice president Faris Pookkottur, and Shafi Kadengal spoke.

