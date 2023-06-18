HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reading Day programme at Sahrdaya College

June 18, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sahrdaya College of Advanced Studies, Kodakara, will organise a two-day book fair in connection with observation of National Reading Day on the college campus on June 19 and 20. Poet C. Ravunni will inaugurate the function on Monday. The book fair will showcase a wide array of books by major publishers. The Hindu will offer special discounts.

Many programmes including quiz, reading competition and seminars will be organised in connection with the programme. A seminar on ‘Enriching Reading Habits among the younger generations’ will be organised jointly by the Central library and the Department of the Human Excellence of the College on June 22. Suresh Kumar Pillai, Head of the Sales and Distribution, Kerala cluster, The Hindu, will address the gathering.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.