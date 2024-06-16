GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Reading day, month to be observed in schools

Published - June 16, 2024 08:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

As the State government prepares plans to promote the reading habit among students this academic year, it has given directions to observe the National Reading Day – which falls on June 19 – at schools.

Action plans for promoting reading should be drawn up and implemented in schools. Programmes that highlight the importance of reading should be organised, and awareness should be created among students and parents as part of National Reading Day observance.

As part of the observance, reading day pledge should be taken in all schools. Quiz contests should be held in connection with the Reading Day-Reading Month observance. On July 13, district-level reading quiz contests will be held. The first two district-level winners of the quiz organised by the P.N. Panicker Foundation will take part in the State-level quiz to be held in Malappuram on July 18.

Seminars, symposium, elocution, essay and painting contests, recitation, story and story-telling contests may be organised. Community reading promotion, digital reading training, and street play for reading promotion too can be held. Folk arts with focus on reading and personal development can also be organised.

Reading corners can be utilised for reading promotion.

