ADVERTISEMENT

Reading corner for children at Mananchira central library

Published - May 26, 2024 01:58 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala State Library Council secretary V.K. Madhu opening the reading corner at the central library at Mananchira in Kozhikode. 

A reading corner for children has been opened at the central library at Mananchira in Kozhikode city.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, the reading corner on the second floor can be utilised by the children of library members and others. Children’s publications and ‘chitra katha’ books, among others, will be available at the facility. Bean bags and artificial grass have been arranged in the space to attract children.

The library now has around 7,000 members. It boasts a collection of around a lakh books. Reference areas have been divided into digital and non-digital areas. There is also a collection of government gazettes since 1946. The library is open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The new facility was opened by V.K. Madhu, secretary, Kerala State Library Council. Mr. Madhu said children who accompany elders to the library could make use of the new reading corner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US