Reading and writing will be part of continuous evaluation: V. Sivankutty

June 20, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Reading and writing will be made part of the continuous evaluation in the school curriculum, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said on Monday.

He said the decision is aimed at making the younger generation aware of the importance of reading. Inaugurating the National Reading Day celebrations organised by the P.N.Panicker Foundation here, the Minister said children should develop reading habits alongside academics.

Reading and writing will help them to develop the ability for critical thinking and solving problems and broaden their ideas about the society, Mr. Sivankutty said. The State Government is providing books worth ₹10 crore to school libraries. All schools should have libraries. In schools without librarians, the teachers will handle that duty, he said.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G. R. Anil presided.

The National reading day, celebrated on June 19 every year, commemorates P. N. Panicker, who is known as the father of the library movement in Kerala.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju, General Education secretary Rani George, Kerala Media Academy chairman R. S. Babu, P. N. Panicker Foundation chairman Pannian Raveendran and vice chairman N. Balagopal were among those present.

The P.N.Panicker Foundation is organsing a month- long campaign across Kerala as part of the Reading day celebrations. Lectures and debates will be held at different venues as part of the drive. A reading quiz contest, poetry recital, essay and painting competitions will also be conducted.

The Assembly library organised a function to mark the Reading Day here on Monday. K.Ansalan, MLA inaugurated a new collection of books and the renovated library counter. Employees of the Legislature Secretariat participated in the reading and poetry competitions held as part of the event.

The State Institute of Encyclopaedic publications also organised a programme to mark the National Reading day. Kerala Film Academy chairman Premkumar who inaugurated the function expressed concern over the decline in reading habit among youngsters and reminded them that reading was an important tool in the fight against social decadence. Institute Director Muse Mary presided.

Educational institutions, cultural organisations and libraries across Kerala also observed National Reading Day by organising various programmes.