Readers celebrate 50 years of Mayyazhippuzhayude Theerangalil with writer

Recalling unforgettable anecdotes and real-life incidents, author M. Mukundan unveiled the untold tale behind the celebrated Malayalam novel Mayyazhippuzhayude Theerangalil at an event organised by the Chavara Cultural Centre on (September 26) Thursday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the literary work. An interactive session with the writer turned out to be a trip down memory lane for many to muse on the characters immortalised by the novelist.

“Usually, the masterpieces of prominent writers are tied to their own native places, people, or families. Mayyazhippuzhayude Theerangalil is the story of my own land, which I began visualising at the age of 14,” recalled Mr. Mukundan, while discussing the creative circumstances that fueled his passion for writing. He said that while creativity may be an innate gift for many writers, the actual subject matter often depends on the surrounding circumstances.

Describing the intriguing nature of eachcharacter in the novel, Mr. Mukundan noted that it was widely read even by French audiences, who could recognise similar characters from other parts of the world. “Most of the characters in the novel were people I encountered around Mahe, caught between two worlds—India and France,” he said, adding that there were no attempts to glorify invasion or colonialism, as suggested by some critics.

Addressing the gathering, literary critic P.K. Rajasekharan said that Mayyazhippuzhayude Theerangalil was the first Malayalam novel to creatively portray French colonial history, offering each reader a unique experience. He added that the novelist, who was just 25 years old at the time, was effectively shaping the lives of those around him into a creative mould of imagination.

Writer Madhushankar Meenakshi presided over the event, which was attended by K.F. George, secretary of the Chavara Cultural Centre, and programme coordinator K.C. Muhammed Shaijal.