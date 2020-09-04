READ 2020 programme to develop skills among adolescents

Thrissur

04 September 2020 00:13 IST

Responsible Adolescence (READ) 2020, a programme that aims at helping adolescents develop into self-aware, socially responsible, and well-rounded individuals, will be launched in the State on September 25.

READ will be delivered through a series of interactive online classrooms and seminars, which will impart skills and knowledge not usually included in academic curriculum. The subjects covered include Internet safety, financial literacy, Indian Constitution, human rights, food safety and environment among others.

The interactive sessions will be delivered via Zoom by experts from across the globe.

Advertising

Advertising

The programme is promoted by MKMS Education with the support of the Indian Medical Association, Lions Club, Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association, Thrissur Government Medical College, GranEd Education Trust and Prajyoti Niketan College.

The entire programme is being offered free of charge to all participants. The mediums of instruction are English and Malayalam. The deadline for application is September 12. For details, visit the website www.muttath.com/READ 2020 or contact 98479 10002.