Reach out to people with service, CM tells police

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Tuesday that the Kerala police were helpers of helpless and the needy.

Speaking after inaugurating a building constructed by the Kasaragod District Police Co-operative Society on Tuesday, he said that the police in the State had changed a lot from its past self.

“Today, the police are standing up for the innocent and the destitute. At each police station, the police are able to draw up a list of those in need and help. Such actions helped to shift the police force to a more public service-oriented work culture,” he said.

Mr.Vijayan said the police should convince the people with loving attitude that they stood for their protection.

The public would better understand the police if they acted against criminals without discrimination and treated everyone equally before the law and acted impartially, he said.

The Kasaragod District Police Co-operative Society was setting an example for other co-operatives by constructing its own buildings, he said.

Hospital complex

Mr. Vijayan later inaugurated the new multi-storey building of the Kasaragod District Co-operative Hospital at Kumbala.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that cooperative societies which were being trusted by the general public in the health sector, had a lot of potential for further development-oriented interventions.

NITI Ayog of the Central government which had ranked Kerala’s health sector in the first category was as a testimony to its ability to transform government health facilities into accessible medical centres for all people.

The Chief Minister said that the public health sector was getting stronger with the involvement of the Government and the cooperative and private sectors. With primary health centres becoming family centres, the poor and the rich alike were getting the best treatment available, he said.