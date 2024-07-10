Re-surfacing of parts of Mullassery canal pathways to begin shortly

The re-surfacing of nearly 400-metre pathways along Mullassery canal, where restoration work has been completed, will begin shortly.

The 200-metre-long stretch of the canal from the KSRTC bus stand area to Karikkamuri and a 150-metre-stretch along A.K. Seshadri Road will be re-surfaced using concrete paver blocks (interlocking tiles). The work will begin when there is a let-up in the rain situation. Potholes will be filled and roads made navigable in all possible segments, according to the decision taken at a review meeting on the project called by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh on Tuesday.

The Collector issued instructions for filling potholes on the national highway in the Edappally area. Steps for casting of drains shall be expedited. Widening of the culvert near Oberon Mall shall also be completed without delay. The Railways and the Kochi Corporation shall conduct joint inspections to identify blocked culverts on the premises of the South railway station. The cleaning of three railway culverts has been completed, according to a communication issued by the district administration.

The administration will write to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) requesting the construction of a culvert near the market at Vazhakkala for clearing waterlogging in the area. An estimate for increasing the floor level of the KSRTC bus stand area by two feet has been prepared. Retaining walls will also be constructed there. Instructions were issued to remove encroachments along Pottachal in Kalamassery and other areas as part of efforts to ensure free flow of water through canals.

Kochi Corporation Secretary Chelsa Sini, Disaster Management Authority Deputy Collector V.E. Abbas, and Govind Padmanabhan, the amicus curiae in the Kerala High Court regarding urban flooding, were present.

