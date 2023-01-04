ADVERTISEMENT

Re-induction of Cherian shows CPI(M)‘s disregard for the Constitution: Javedekar

January 04, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Surendran with senior leader Prakash Javedekar and O. Rajagopal during the Constitution protection day meeting organised by the party against the swearing in of Saji Cherian as Minister, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The re-induction of Saji Cherian into the State Cabinet, six months after he was forced to resign as Minister for having denigrated the Constitution, is ample proof of the disregard that the CPI(M) has for the nation’s Constitution, the BJP leader in charge of Kerala and Prakash Javadekar, MP, said here on Wednesday.

It must be the first time in the history that a Minister, who belittled the Constitution, is being brought back to the Cabinet. It is almost a certainty that Mr. Cherian will have to resign again because regardless of the clean chit given by the State police to Saji Cherian, the entire nation heard him disparaging the Constitution, Mr. Javadekar pointed out.

The BJP strongly condemns the ignominy meted out to Baba Saheb Ambdekar, the architect of the Constitution, and will fight to uphold the Constitution, he said, while inaugurating the ‘Constitution Protection Day’ organised by the State unit of the BJP

He alleged that the State government was nurturing a five-point agenda which included lottery-alcohol-drugs-crime and smuggling and was openly helping terrorist elements. However, the people of Kerala, who have been watching the government closely, will not forget or forgive CPI(M), he said.

Mr. Javadekar claimed that the Centre had been showering its benevolence on the State by way of many welfare projects as well as financial assistance worth thousands of crores. Apart from the free supply of COVID vaccine, the Modi government has been providing free rice to 1.52 crore people in the State and farmer subsidies, he said.

However, in Kerala, the State government has been mired in corruption and nepotism and the Opposition has not been any better. It should be remembered that in the past eight years, there has not been a single allegation of corruption against Modi government, Mr. Javadekar claimed.

The State president of BJP, K. Surendran, presided. The district president, V. V. Rajesh, State general secretary, P. Sudheer, members of the national executive, Kummanam Rajasekharan and P. K. Krishnadas and veteran party leaders O. Rajagopal and K. Raman Pillai, among others were present on the occasion.

