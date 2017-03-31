Re-exam proves confidence booster

Whoops, smiles, selfies, glitter, and coloured water – the mood at Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, at the conclusion of the SSLC maths re-examination on Thursday was jubilant.

Most students were relieved that the examination was easy, particularly after the controversy surrounding the examination held on March 20.

Many, in fact, did not mind spending a few extra days poring over books since the earlier exam was perceived to be “tough,” with some questions even said to be out of syllabus.

Bhagya Ganesh, a student, said the exam was easier than the one held on March 20 that had questions from portions that had not been taught to them.

About the re-examination, she said: “What matters is marks, and I did not mind studying a few more days for that.” Her mother Beena said Bhagya had been very upset after the first exam. “We are not privy to facts about what happened, but the news of re-examination was welcome, as one bad paper can bring down the grades.”

Nasser, who works with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and whose daughter took the exam at the school, said she had found the exam held earlier difficult, with some questions being out of syllabus. “It was not easy to prepare for the exam all over again.”

With allegations of the paper being leaked, it was right for the exam to be cancelled so that some students did not get unfair advantage, he said.

“Far easier,” summed up Sharanya A. about the exam.

She says she was overjoyed when she heard that a re-examination was being held, as it was an opportunity to improve her performance. “We thought the earlier exam was tough, with many not being able to even attempt the questions.”

Aysha B. Mohammed said Thursday’s exam was much easier than the one held earlier.