Re-entry of face mask, social distancing norms in Kerala termed irrational

January 17, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

Public health experts have termed the Kerala government’s gazette notification making face masks and social distancing norms mandatory in public places again as an irrational move.

They point out that such an order at this juncture is not justifiable as it lacks scientific evidence. T. Jayakrishnan, author and public health expert from Kozhikode, says COVID-19 has reached an endemic phase in the country now as the infection is spreading only in a normal way.

“Almost 80% to 90% people here have got both the doses of the vaccine. A large number of people are found to have hybrid immunity, a combination of natural immunity and the vaccine-generated one,” he says.

Dr. Jayakrishnan points out that even if the people get infected, it could be in the form of a mild cold and fever. The mutated variant of the virus causing the infection is present across the globe, including in India. But, it is found to be less virulent though the infectivity may be higher. As the risk from the infection is milder, the government order will create an unnecessary scare among the people, he adds. While issuing the gazette notification on January 12, the government had claimed that “COVID-19 still posed a danger to public health in Kerala”.

Meanwhile, a note by the Indian Public Health Association and the Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine says, “it is high time the authorities instituted a mechanism for preventing the misuse of COVID-19 by the pharmaceutical and vaccine industry in cahoots with self-styled public health experts and scientists”.

They claim that India is unlikely to experience another wave driven by the current Omicron sub-variants of the virus that can result in significant increase in hospitalisation and complicated cases or deaths, based on the current epidemiological understanding and the prevailing situation. Another wave will happen only in the event of major mutations in the virus that have unforeseen levels of immune-escape properties and a capacity to overwhelm naturally acquired immunity. Screening of incoming international passengers should be aimed at identifying novel or emerging variants rather than detecting individual cases, they say.

Dr. Jayakrishnan, however, says it is better if vulnerable sections such as kidney patients and those who are diabetic take precautions and wear face masks if they go to public places, social gatherings and hospitals where chances of infection are higher.