Re-Cycle challenge to donate 120 cycles to underprivileged children in Kannur

May 28, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KANNUR

To make school reopening memorable for underprivileged children and to instil in them the importance of recycling, the ‘Re-Cycle’ challenge initiated by Student Police Cadets (SPC) of Shenoy Smaraka Government Higher Secondary School (SSGHSS) in Kandankali here will donate 120 refurbished cycles on June 1, when schools are set to reopen across the State.

The Speaker of Kerala Legislative Assembly A.N. Shamseer will hand over the cycles.

Re-Cycle, which was started by 60-odd SPC cadets of the school, took the initiative to collect used cycles, repair and distribute them to underprivileged children. The challenge, which received much attention on social media, was an instant hit, and many people from various places came forward to donate cycles to the school.

In less than two weeks after posting the challenge on social media, the school was flooded with phone calls. As many 120 cycles were collected by students, said C .V. Raju, project coordinator and in charge of SPC in the school. Most of the collection, repair and painting works of the cycles were taken up by students, he added.

The idea to initiate the challenge was formed during the organising committee meeting of SPC summer camp. A committee was formed to implement the project with PTA president K. Kamalakshan as chairman, principal P.V. Vinod Kumar as general convener, C.V. Raju as project coordinator, and Mini Nambiar, M.V. Naveen Kumar, Shaji Focus, and E.V. Saji as members.

Mr. Raju said that the committee had approached many mechanics and cycle dealers in Payyannur and surrounding areas, but, failed to get a favourable response.

It was during this time that O.K. Premaraj, who has beenworking in the field of bicycle repair for more than 30 years, came forward to help the cadets. With this, the activities speeded up and within ten days 120 cycles were made brand new, Mr. Raju said.

To identify beneficiaries the committee took the help of school teachers and ward members. They identified 60 students from the school and the rest from respective wards of the ward members. With many students being from other schools, the project has now been extended beyond SSGHSS, Mr. Raju said.

