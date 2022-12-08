RDSS: phase-wise release of funds subject to progress in ‘prepaid’ metering, reminds Centre

December 08, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Delaying the roll-out of smart electricity meters with prepayment mode could prove costly for the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Power Ministry, in a December 6 letter, issued a reminder that the phase-wise release of funds under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) is tied to the progress in the ‘prepaid’ smart metering component.

Ahead of an evaluation planned in January, the Ministry has also asked States and Union Territories to furnish details of the approvals and tenders issued for Phase-1 coverage by December 15.

Objections raised

Work on the roll-out is yet to start in earnest in the State, although the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had recently modified its proposed Phase-I schedule. With power sector unions raising objections regarding the implementation method, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty is reportedly planning to hold discussions with them next week.

RDSS guidelines provide for phase-wise release of funds for loss-reduction works. ‘‘DISCOMS shall be evaluated for release of phase-II funds for loss reduction and modernisation and system augmentation works in financial year 2022-23 as per the results evaluation framework of action plan for FY 2021-22. As per the scheme guidelines, release of funds will also be subject to award of prepaid metering works to be covered in the first phase targeted for completion by December 2023,’‘ the Power Ministry said.

Operational efficiencies

‘Prepaid’ metering, where consumers pay their electricity bills in advance, is a major component of RDSS, a scheme designed to help distribution companies enhance operational efficiencies. In March, the Centre had approved a project cost of ₹10,475.03 crore for RDSS implementation in Kerala. It includes ₹8,175.05 crore for the roll-out of prepaid smart metering.

Power department officials also point out that Kerala may have to return approximately ₹67 crore – 5% of the grant issued in advance for loss-reduction works – if it continues to delay the work on the meter roll-out. The State has received approval for loss-reduction works to the tune of ₹ 2,235.78 crore. The State is eligible for 60% of this amount (₹1,341 crore) as grant.