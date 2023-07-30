RDOs to prepare list of poramboke land to find out encroachment

July 30, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

In a significant development, the District Development Committee (DDC) in Kottayam has directed the Revenue Divisional Officers to prepare a list of the government-owned Poramboke land in their respective locations to identify the encroachment.

A direction in this regard was issued by District Collector V. Vigneshwari during a meeting of the DDC here the other day. Addressing the meeting, Government Chief Whip N. Jayaraj pointed to widespread encroachment on government lands and four acres of government-owned land lying underutilised in Manimala panchayat.

According to Mr. Jayaraj, although ₹98 lakh has been sanctioned towards constructing a 1-km-long perimeter wall for the Karimpukayam check dam, there is wide-spread encroachment on the property adjoining the dam and it needs to be assessed and registered. He also called for a similar step in connection with Aruvikkuzhi tourism project as well.

The Vazhoor legislator also asked the Deputy Director of Survey to depute more surveyors for the purpose.

Taking note of the rising wildlife attacks along the forest-fringes, the Divisional Forest Office of Kottayam said steps would be taken to erect protection wall to prevent straying of wild animals to human habitats. Currently, the authorities have erected protection wall only along some seven kilometres of the 30-km-long forest fringes.

The meeting also called for urgent steps to shift the silt and sand deposits excavated from the river beds from the banks. Urgent action was also sought to remove the boulders strewn along a 2-km-long stretch of the Pullakayar river that courses down the Vagamon hills.

Other key topics that came up for consideration of the DDC included the shortage of doctors at the General Hospitals in Changanassery and Kanjirappally, disposal of non-organic waste, and acquisition of land for the technical school in Kurichy, etc.

Addressing the meeting, District Collector V. Vigneshwari cautioned against the rising dengue fever cases and emphasized the need to observe dry day at least once a week in all household units.

Besides the various legislators, district panchayat president K.V. Bindu, District Planning Officer Litty Mathew, and others attended the meeting.