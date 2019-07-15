RDO to give consent for re-postmortem

The Idukki Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) is expected to give his consent for a re-postmortem examination of the body of Rajkumar, a remand prisoner who died allegedly following custodial torture. This follows a direction from the judicial commission inquiring into the incident.

The State government appointed the commission headed by jurist K. Narayana Kurup to inquire into the circumstances that had led to the death of the Kolahalamedu resident who was in illegal police custody from June 12 to 16.

M.P. Vinod, RDO, Idukki, said that so far no application for conducting the re-postmortem examination had been received and that approval would be given once he received it.

In normal cases, family members seek a re-postmortem examination in such cases. Rajkumar’s body was buried in the cemetery of a church at Kolahalamedu.

After the commission decided to conduct the re-postmortem, security has been provided for the cemetery.

Lapses in report

Earlier, the commission had said that there were lapses in the present postmortem report.

Meanwhile, the Peerumade Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Monday sent the second accused, additional sub-inspector C.B. Rejimon, and civil police officer Niyas in police custody till Tuesday evening.

The Crime Branch team investigating the case will collect evidence from the Nedumkandam taluk hospital and the police station.