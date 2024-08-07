RDO court quashes case under CrPC 107 against BJP president 

Thrissur Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) court on Wednesday quashed a case registered under CrPC Section 107 against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thrissur district president K.K. Aneesh Kumar.

Case under CrPC Section 107 has been taken against a person who is likely to commit a breach of peace or disturb public tranquillity. The BJP had taken out marches and protests against charging the section, which used to be taken against habitual officers, against Mr. Kumar.

The case was taken following a clash between the BJP and Youth Congress activists, when the Youth Congress workers tried to sprinkle cow dung water on the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a function at Thekkinkadu Maidan. During the incident, the Youth Congress workers were allegedly beaten up with sticks.

The BJP had filed a complaint to the City Police Commissioner and District Collector against labelling its district president a habitual criminal.

The investigation by the Commissioner found that the case was not valid, following which the RDO court cancelled the case.

