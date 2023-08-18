ADVERTISEMENT

R&D-oriented system should become dominant culture of ISRO, says S. Somanath

August 18, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

IIST should enhance its research output and encourage entrepreneurship among its students, he says

The Hindu Bureau

ISRO chairman S. Somanath addressing the 11th convocation at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Valiyamala, Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday.

S. Somanath, chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Friday emphasised the need for ISRO to strengthen its research and development (R&D) capabilities in the country’s changing space sector scenario.

Addressing the 11th convocation of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) here, Mr. Somanath said the IIST has an important role to play in making an R&D-oriented culture become the ‘‘dominant culture’‘ of the ISRO.

The IIST, which is into its 16th year, should become the ‘‘research canvas’‘ of the ISRO, with each ISRO centre transforming into a research facility for IIST students, he said. ‘‘The role of the IIST is no longer limited to giving education, but also to provide the support system for the emerging space sector in the country,’‘ Mr. Somanath said.

He underscored the need to increase the national-level rating of the institute through carefully calibrated actions. The IIST should enhance its research output and encourage entrepreneurship among its students, he added.

Former ISRO chairman K. Radhakrishnan, who delivered the convocation address, urged the IIST to further strengthen its ‘‘connect’‘ with the ISRO. The IIST should evolve as the ‘‘beacon of futuristic knowledge, culture and ethics’‘ of the national space sector to gain prominence in the new space age, Dr. Radhakrishnan said.

The National Education Policy (NEP) will transform India into a vibrant knowledge society and mould global citizens with critical thinking, conceptual understanding and human values, he said.

IIST Chancellor B.N. Suresh presided over the convocation. S. Unnikrishnan Nair, director, IIST and Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), presented a report on IIST’s activities. In all, 275 degrees were awarded on Friday. This included 135 BTech degrees, 97 MTech degrees and 25 PhDs.

To date, 1,316 IIST students have found placement in the ISRO, said Dr. Unnikrishnan Nair. V. Narayanan, director, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, was guest of hour at the event.

