RCC doctors, staff on strike path saying their demands are being ignored

December 14, 2022 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

In an unprecedented move, the entire fraternity of doctors, nurses and other employees of the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) will strike work for an hour on Thursday in protest against the manner in which their demands are being consistently ignored by the RCC authorities as well as the State government.

Representatives of doctors’ fraternity and employees of the RCC said that they were forced to come out in the open to strike because many of the issues they were raising were long-standing and despite waiting patiently for a long time, nothing concrete was being done for their resolution.

More than anything, issues of infrastructural deficiencies and high rate of attrition because of the discontent brewing within the RCC were beginning to affect the quality of service delivery and patient care, doctors said.

Usually, protests by the doctors in the RCC never go outside the gates of the institution. However, in July this year, for the first time in the history of the RCC, its doctors went outside the gates of the RCC holding placards that said, “Save RCC”, to draw the attention of the authorities towards the problems in the RCC.

Joint call

The strike call on Thursday has been jointly given by the Doctors’ Association of RCC (DARCC), the RCC Staff Association (RCCSA), the Nurses’ Association of RCC (NARCC) and the RCC Employees’ Congress (RCCEC) because issues of anomalies in the implementation of the 7th Central Pay Commission in the RCC as well as concerns over the pension scheme have been worrying everyone.

Doctors and employees are demanding the correction of anomalies in the salary matrix following the implementation of the 7th pay commission recommendations. Since 2016, they have been drawing an anomalous salary. They also demand the restoration of HRA without capping it, reinstatement of TA and implementation of pay revision as well as arrears from January 2016.

Most importantly, the RCC administration’s insistence on implementing a pension scheme (RCC Employees’ Pension Scheme or REPS) deemed to be unviable has been one of the long-standing grievances of the employees. Doctors and employees point out that one of the members of the REPS management committee has raised concerns about the scheme and that several litigations on the REPS are pending before the High Court.

Delays in patient care

Doctors said that the administrative inefficiencies had reached a stage wherein the RCC was suffering from serious shortage of human resources at multiple levels and that it was choking patient care. The number of patients had gone up several times while the staff shortage and infrastructural deficiencies remained unresolved. This was leading to huge delays in patient care at every turn, they said.