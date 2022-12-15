RCC doctors, employees observe token strike

December 15, 2022 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Doctors, nurses, and other employees of the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), on Thursday, struck work for an hour on Thursday in protest against neglect of their demands by the RCC authorities and the State government.

The strike call was given jointly by the Doctors’ Association of RCC (DARCC), the RCC Staff Association (RCCSA), the Nurses’ Association of RCC (NARCC) and the RCC Employees’ Congress (RCCEC). The employees stayed away from work from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. without causing hardship to patients, the joint protest committee said in a statement.

This was a token strike demanding correction of anomalies in the salary matrix following the implementation of the 7th pay commission recommendations, restoration of HRA without capping it, reinstatement of TA, and implementation of pay revision as well as arrears from January 2016.

The RCC administration’s insistence on implementing a pension scheme (RCC Employees’ Pension Scheme or REPS) deemed to be unviable has been one of the long-standing grievances of the employees.

They also allegedly called for an end to retaliatory measures against employees, renaming of various nursing posts, implementing of grade promotions of employees drawing salary at State rates.

In the absence of immediate action on the above demands, the committee would go ahead with strong protests, the statement said.

The Indian Medical Association Thiruvananthapuram chapter has given its backing for the protest, the committee said.

The protest was addressed by DARCC president Mary Thomas and secretary Guruprasad, RCCSA president Sreekumar C. and secretary Ebin Isaac, NARCC president Sukanya Kumari and joint secretary Harish, and RCCEC president Sheeba and secretary Jayashree. Abhilash Balsalam of the IMA district chapter also spoke.