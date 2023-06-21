ADVERTISEMENT

RBI’s financial literacy quiz for schoolchildren

June 21, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Reserve Bank of India in association with the Education department is organising a financial literacy quiz for schoolchildren in the State.

The quiz, starting at sub-district level, focuses on government schools, and will end at the national level after the district and State level, the organisers said in a release here. The first phase of the quiz, sub-district level, will be held online on June 26, 2023.

The team securing the first position in the sub-district/district level can participate in the district- and State-level quizzes, respectively. One team from each government school can participate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

For details contact: 9447754658 or visit fiddthiro@rbi.org.in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US