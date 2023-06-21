HamberMenu
RBI’s financial literacy quiz for schoolchildren

June 21, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Reserve Bank of India in association with the Education department is organising a financial literacy quiz for schoolchildren in the State.

The quiz, starting at sub-district level, focuses on government schools, and will end at the national level after the district and State level, the organisers said in a release here. The first phase of the quiz, sub-district level, will be held online on June 26, 2023.

The team securing the first position in the sub-district/district level can participate in the district- and State-level quizzes, respectively. One team from each government school can participate.

For details contact: 9447754658 or visit fiddthiro@rbi.org.in.

