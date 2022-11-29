RBI organises meeting for entrepreneurs

November 29, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) organised a town hall meeting for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at Mattam on Tuesday.

The event was organised in collaboration with the lead bank (Canara Bank) and Navabharat MSME Cluster. Dr. Cedric Lawrence, general manager, Reserve Bank of India, who presided over the function, highlighted the positive growth of the MSME sector in Kerala.

He said it was a good sign that banks were coming forward to support the traditional artisans of Kerala by providing loans to them and also appreciated the high representation of women among the entrepreneurs attending the meeting.

Officials of the Reserve Bank and other institutions responded to the queries of members of Navabharat cluster, and other entrepreneurs. As a part of the programme, 33 loan sanction letters from banks and 10 artisan cards from Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) were distributed to entrepreneurs.

