RBI organises financial literacy programme in Wayanad

December 17, 2022 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Thomas Mathew, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, Kerala and Lakshadweep regions, delivering the keynote address at a financial literacy programme organised by the RBI in association with the Lead Bank, Wayanad, at Mullankolly in Wayanad on Saturday.

Thomas Mathew, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, Kerala and Lakshadweep regions, delivering the keynote address at a financial literacy programme organised by the RBI in association with the Lead Bank, Wayanad, at Mullankolly in Wayanad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A field-level financial literacy programme, organised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in association with the Lead Bank, Wayanad, concluded at Mullankolly in the district on Saturday.

Delivering the keynote address, Thomas Mathew, Regional Director, RBI (Kerala and Lakshadweep regions) highlighted the significance of financial literacy in the life of the common people in the wake of rising instances of financial frauds.

Mr. Mathew cautioned about the methodologies adopted by fraudsters and how even educated people fell prey to traps. He stressed the need and importance of savings in modern times.

Dr. Cedric Lawrence, General Manager, RBI, presided over the function. P.K. Vijayan, president, Mullankolly grama panchayat, inaugurated the programme.

Classes were handled by M. Muthukumar, RBI Ombudsman, and Mathew Varghese, Assistant Manager, Issue department, RBI.

