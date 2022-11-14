RBI conducts financial Literacy event in Idukki

To ensure financial literacy for tribal people, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in association with Lead Bank organized a field-level financial literacy event at Peringassery in Idukki on Monday. The meeting was inaugurated by Dr. Cedric Lawrence, General Manager, FIDD, RBI Thiruvananthapuram.
Trending
- Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
- A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
- Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
ADVERTISEMENT
In his inaugural speech, Mr. Cedric Lawrence said that the need for every person to have financial education and discipline. “The knowledge acquired through financial education can enable a person to make clear decisions in life and gain financial stability from” he said. Mr. Mathew K. John, president of Elamdesam Block Panchayat, presided over the meeting. Mr. Gautaman A, Deputy General Manager, Reserve Bank of India, delivered the keynote address.
According to officials, using their Corporate Social Responsibility Fund, the RBI donated 5 computers, computer tables, an audio system, a water purifier for Peringassery Government Tribal Higher Secondary School, a television including dish connection at Kattikayam Tribal Community Hall, one water purifier each for Malayinchi Govt.Tribal LP School and Uppukunnu Government Tribal LP School.
ADVERTISEMENT