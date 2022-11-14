RBI conducts financial Literacy event in Idukki

November 14, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - IDUKKI

To ensure financial literacy for tribal people, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in association with Lead Bank organized a field-level financial literacy event at Peringassery in Idukki on Monday. The meeting was inaugurated by Dr. Cedric Lawrence, General Manager, FIDD, RBI Thiruvananthapuram.

In his inaugural speech, Mr. Cedric Lawrence said that the need for every person to have financial education and discipline. “The knowledge acquired through financial education can enable a person to make clear decisions in life and gain financial stability from” he said. Mr. Mathew K. John, president of Elamdesam Block Panchayat, presided over the meeting. Mr. Gautaman A, Deputy General Manager, Reserve Bank of India, delivered the keynote address.

According to officials, using their Corporate Social Responsibility Fund, the RBI donated 5 computers, computer tables, an audio system, a water purifier for Peringassery Government Tribal Higher Secondary School, a television including dish connection at Kattikayam Tribal Community Hall, one water purifier each for Malayinchi Govt.Tribal LP School and Uppukunnu Government Tribal LP School.