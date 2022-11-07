RBI conducts financial literacy drive in Attappady

The Hindu Bureau PALAKKAD
November 07, 2022 22:36 IST

Reserve Bank of India Kerala-Lakshadweep regional director Thomas Mathew inaugurating a field level financial literacy drive at Sholayur, Attappady, on Sunday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the District Lead Bank jointly conducted a field level financial literacy programme at Sholayur, Attappady, on Sunday. A host of RBI officials reached the district’s tribal zone to ensure that financial literacy trickles down to the tribespeople of Attappady.

RBI Kerala-Lakshadweep regional director Thomas Mathew inaugurated the drive. RBI general manager Cedrik Lawrence presided over the function. Mr. Mathew reminded the tribes-people of the importance of financial literacy in their personal empowerment. “It will definitely help you take informed decisions in life,” he said. Attappady block panchayat member Shaju Pottikkal, RBI deputy general manager A. Gouthaman, Deputy Ombudsman Anoop V. Raj, and Currency Issue Department manager Karpana Devi spoke on different subjects. State Bank of India’s Agali branch had provided facility to exchange soiled currency and to provide latest coins at the venue. Lead District Officer E.K. Ranjith welcomed the gathering. Lead District Divisional Manager R.P. Sreenath proposed a vote of thanks. NABARD District Development manager Kavitha Ram, Canara Bank Assistant Manager Govind Harinarayanan, and several managers of banks attended the programme. The RBI set up three drinking water plants for the tribal schools of Sholayur.

