Raw coconut procurement drive begins in Kozhikode

Published - May 31, 2024 06:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The raw coconut procurement drive under the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) has begun in Kozhikode district. The Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK) will coordinate the two-phase procurement drive, which is expected to support hundreds of coconut farmers who have been struggling with the fall in price of the produce in recent months.

The collection will take place at two centres under the VFPCK. Efforts are under way to open five more centres next week to support farmers in rural areas of the district.

Farmers who wish to avail procurement benefits will have to complete the registration process on NAFED’s e-samridhi portal. Collection will be done twice a week. According to officials, the registered farmers can deliver the produce on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

There were protests by farmers against the delay in the procurement drive. The first phase was expected to begin in the first week of April and conclude by June. The next phase will begin in the first week of October and conclude by November.  

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode

