Raw cashew procurement begins in Kollam

February 26, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - KOLLAM

Procurement of cashew cultivated with the support of Kerala State Agency for the expansion of Cashew Cultivation (KSACC) began in Kollam on Sunday.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal inaugurated the procurement drive by receiving the cashew harvested from the plantation of Thangappan Pillai, a resident of Ezhukone.

Cashew was cultivated in 10 acres of land following ultra-high density method and the saplings freely distributed by KSACC were used.

The saplings were planted in 2019 and cashews were harvested for the second time from the farm. Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) will be procuring the cashew from domestic farmers directly and through co-operative societies.

“Cashew cultivation is becoming more profitable with the entry of high yielding varieties. Black pepper is cultivated in the plantation as intermediary crops. The government will promote this method across the State,” said the Minister.

KSCDC had submitted a proposal to brew cashew liquor and market it as a premium product. Corporation chairman S Jayamohan, who presided over the function, said that the approval from the State government is expected shortly. Kottarakara municipal chairman S.R. Ramesh, KSACC chairman Shirish Kesavan and Capex governing body member C. Mukesh were also present.