Ravindranath had key role in organising working class: VS

Former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan has lauded the role played by CITU leader K.N. Ravindranath in organising the working class in the country.

Presenting the Dr. N.M. Mohammed Ali Endowment Award to Mr. Ravindranath here on Tuesday, Mr. Achuthanandan pointed out that while the award had been instituted to perpetuate the memory of one who had played a key role in organising State employees, the person who had been chosen to receive it was among the tallest of trade union leaders in the country.

The late Dr. Ali had served for long as the president and general secretary of the Kerala Gazetted Officers’ Association (KGOA), the largest organisation of gazetted officers in the State service.

On his part, Mr. Ravindranath was for long the general secretary of the CITU in Kerala.

Together, they had articulated the aspirations of the working class.

Their work had great relevance at a time when ideology and activities of the BJP government and the Sangh Parivar threatened the secular ideals and diversity of the country, Mr. Achuthanandan said.