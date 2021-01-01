Rave party: Crime Branch takes over probe

The Crime Branch will probe the case relating to drug abuse at a rave party arranged at a resort at Wagamon on December 20.
Nine persons, including a model based at Thripunithura, were arrested following a birthday party at the resort, which was booked online. The gang was busted on the basis of a tip-off received by the District Police Chief.
There were 59 participants, including 12 women, and the police seized drugs and ganja from them. The accused had confessed that they got the contraband from Bengaluru and Maharashtra. The inquiry was handed over to the Crime Branch considering the chances of involvement of more from the film field and outside the State in the crime. D istrict Police Chief R. Karuppaswami said Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, P.K. Madhu would lead the team as per an order issued by the State Police Chief. The district police had already handed over the probe to the Crime Branch, he said.
A Thodupuzha resident, who was arrested, was believed to have brought the contraband to the party. Initial inquiries revealed that the gang had organised similar rave parties in other cities making use of social media platforms.
A court at Muttom on Friday rejected the custody application of the nine accused and remanded them till January 14. The probe officer and public prosecutor did not appear before the court on Friday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath